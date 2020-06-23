Margaret M. "Margie" Williams
Margaret M. Williams “Margie” age 75, of Springfield passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Williams, her parents Robert and Margaret Chandlee, and her brother Bobby Chandlee. Margie is survived by her loving son, John (Alexia) Williams, and is the beloved Nana of Logan Williams. Margie is also survived by her two nieces, Sara and Katie and her brother in law, David. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343S Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 Viewing from 10:00-11:00am. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to: SPCA Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Viewing
JUN
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
