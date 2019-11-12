Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Margaret Wusfus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. (Sherkness) Wusfus

Margaret M. (Sherkness) Wusfus Obituary
1942 - 2019 Margaret M. (nee Sherkness) Wusfus, 76, a resident of Aldan, passed away on November 9, 2019. Margaret was born in Schuylkill, PA to the late Joseph and Margaret Sherkness. She worked as a registered nurse at Riddle Hospital until she retired. Margaret was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church where she was a longtime volunteer. She was an avid reader that loved to travel. Her favorite places were Stone Harbor, NJ and Indian Rocks Beach, FL. Margaret will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, John J. Wusfus and son, Matthew J. Wusfus. She is survived by her children, Mark Wusfus and Michael Wusfus; grandson Matthew J. Wusfus Visitation: Saturday, 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 316 East Broadway Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday, 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund at the above address. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019
