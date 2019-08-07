Home

Margaret M. (Duffy) Wyatt Obituary
Margaret M. Wyatt (nee Duffy), age 98, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on August 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James and Mary (nee Brennan) Duffy, Margaret was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls and Misericordia School of Nursing. She was a homemaker and mother to her beloved nine children. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph. She was the loving mother of James (Maria), Marijo Welte (Jim), Eileen O’Donnell (the late Robert), Margaret Patterson (Mike), Barbara Good (Rob), Virginia Wyatt (Bill Golly), Francine Bishara (Karl), Christopher (the late Diana) and the late Paul Wyatt (the late Martha). She is also survived by her 32 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and her siblings Sr. Mary Duffy, Thomas Duffy and Catherine Begley. Margaret was pre-deceased by her brothers James and Jack Duffy. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation on Wednesday, August 14th from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave., Havertown, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret’s memory to Parkinson.org/Donate or Maryknoll Sisters, Maryknolll, NY 10545-311 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
