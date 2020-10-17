1/
Margaret MacVeigh
Margaret MacVeigh, 88, of CMCH, NJ, and formerly of Glenolden, PA, passed away on October 11, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, NJ. She was born February 22, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. Surviving are her husband, Jack MacVeigh, III; daughter, Mary Lou Baker (Glenn); two sons, William Hagner (Lois), and Christopher Hagner (Alexis); a brother, James Huff (Jackie); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Huff. All funeral services will be private and handled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s honor, to the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Mausoleum, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Please put in the memo, “Margaret MacVeigh Memorial Bench” To read Margie’s complete obituary please visit www.spilkerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
