Margaret “Peg” Coates Makela, Age 68, of Phoenixville, died March 30 2019 after courageously battling cancer for a decade. Peg was born on April 10, 1950 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Brig. Gen. John Boyd Coates Jr. MD and Margaret Fonville Coates. After graduating from the Shipley School in 1968 she went on to graduate from Randolph-Macon Woman’s college in 1972 with a B. A. In history. She later received her MLS from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. Peg was an elementary school librarian for over a quarter century. 21 of those at Russell Elementary School, Broomall. Through out her career she taught over 7,000 children the value of reading. She instilled a passion for books and a life long love of learning into all the children who entered her library. In April 2018 Peg’s life work of dedication and outstanding contributions to Delaware County Students was recognized when she was awarded the Delaware County Excellence in Teaching Award. Peg was an avid world wide traveler and some of her most treasured experiences were spending time with her favorite works of art in museums and cathedrals in Europe and the States. She had a true love for literature and painting and enthusiastically shared this appreciation with her family and friends. Beloved wife of 46 years of Glenn R. Makela. Devoted mother of Mark B. Makela (Merrilees), Jonathan W. Makela, Peter F. Makela. Loving Grandmother of Jaska and Esme Makela. A celebration of life will be held at Wayne Presbyterian Church on May 11 at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Peg Makela Memorial Library Fund. Please send inquiries to [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019