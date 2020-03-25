|
|
(6/28/1935 - 3/24/2020) Margaret Mary “Peg” (Reilly) Baumert. Our mother passed away at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Bud” Baumert. She is survived by her sons Michael (Sue) of Atkinson, NH and Paul of Glenolden, PA; her daughters Debbie (Joe) Alessandrini of Williamstown, NJ, Patricia (Irwin) Block of Greenville, SC, Janet Palermo of Norwood, PA and Susan Pollock of Sharon Hill, PA. Also survived by her grandchildren Lindsay (Jason) McDevitt, Paul (Bev) Baumert, David Baumert, Deanna (Nate) Miller, Carl (Alicia) Naimoli, Kristen Naimoli, Joseph Block, Joshua Block and Reilly Pollock. Great-grandchildren Giuliana Barnshaw, Paul J. Baumert III, Andrew Miller and the future baby Carl Naimoli who is due next month. Blended family Gene (Steph) Palermo, Matt Palermo, Tim (Allison) Palermo, Trey Alessandrini, Krystle (Mark) Beamer, Santino and Olivia Palermo, Saleen Palermo, Aubrey & Hailey Beamer and Tyler and Jaden McDevitt. She is also survived by her brother Bernard (Marge) Reilly and their children; her brother in law Edward Hess Sr.; nephews Edward Hess Jr. and Andrew Baumert Jr.; her niece Barb Reineck and her children Steven and Sara (Milton). Mom had many interests, starting with her love of sports. Her and dad were Eagles season ticket holders for many years. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids playing a wide range of sports. She enjoyed going to her senior group every Tuesday, her Friday night dinners, going to Debbie and Joe’s trailer in Avalon and Paul’s in Cape May County, going to Harrah’s for Mother’s Day and spending every holiday with her family (even hosting Christmas Eve for many years). What made mom happiest was vacationing at her timeshare in Williamsburg, VA and Lake George, NY where there was always an abundance of family surrounding her. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for taking such good care of mom. Please consider a donation in moms name to a hospital for the protective gear that the doctors and nurses need to provide care to those who are in desperate need. Services will be private at the request of the family. Relatives and friends will be invited to services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2020