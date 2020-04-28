|
Margaret Mary Markowitz, 96, passed away on April 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband William “Bill” Markowitz, son James “Jimbo” Markowitz, grandson Matthew Markowitz, brother Egbert ”Sunny” Hall and sisters Dorothy Whitmire & Rita Dugan. Margaret was born and raised in Muncy, Pa, she graduated from Muncy High School, completed business school and then worked for the War Dept in Washington, DC during WWII. She loved to travel the US, including several cross country car trips, multiple trips to Alaska and was an avid photographer. She is survived by her son Dale and daughter in law Cathy (Clifton), granddaughters Tara, Kristen, Amanda, 5 great-grandchildren and her brother John Hall of Girdwood, AK. Services will be private with a celebration of Margaret’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Margaret’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
