Margaret P. Karman, age 94, of Brookhaven Pa, passed away April 2, 2019. Margaret was born on August 11, 1924, and raised in West Philadelphia and married Harold Karman, of Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1944. While raising three children, she worked part-time as a legal secretary in Media, Pa. She then worked for and retired from the . During the early part of her retirement, she loved traveling, taking a trip to Germany and many trips on bus tours throughout the country with her daughter, Amy. She especially loved visiting the National Parks in the west. In later years she and Amy would meet with her son Richard and his wife Laurie in Englewood, Fl. for “Easter Break”. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Harold A. Karman; her son Robert A. Karman and daughter Amy Karman. She is survived by her brother, John Kumpf of Delaware, and her son Richard A. Karman (Laurie) of Illinois. In lieu of flowers contributions to a would be appreciated. Services and Interment private. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019