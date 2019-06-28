|
Margaret “Margie” Przekop (nee Galbraith), age 65, of Delaware County, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Eleanor Galbraith and the late James Galbraith. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Przekop; brother Jim Galbraith; son Richard Taylor, and father James Galbraith. Survivors: Mother: Eleanor Galbraith. Sons: Danny Taylor (Sheila) and Robert Przekop Jr. (Kaitlyn). Daughter: Mariellen Patrick ( Ryan). Daughter in law: Jessica Taylor. Grandchildren: Breiana, Daniel, McKenzie, Aidan, Kiera, McKayla, Ryan, Rob, and Teagan. Margie enjoyed reading, watching murder mystery shows, and spending time with her family at Wildwood, especially with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be arranged at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Times on June 29, 2019