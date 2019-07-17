Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Margaret R. (nee Sainsbury) O’Connor, age 85 years, of Highland Park, Pa., on July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. O’Connor. Loving mother of Margaret A. O’Connor, Harry J. (the late Mary) O’Connor, Betty O’Connor, Annmarie (Craig) Block, Paul O’Connor, Clare (Jeff) Block, and Steven (Diana) O’Connor. Also survived by her 18 Grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. Sister of John (Sue) Sainsbury, The Rev. James (Rev. Marilyn) Sainsbury, and the late Bette Ifill, and Charles Sainsbury. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 am in St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pk. Upper Darby, Pa. 19082. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. O’Connor’s name to the St. Thomas More Alumni Assn. P.O. Box 294 Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026 would be appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Daily Times on July 18, 2019
