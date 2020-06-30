(1932-2020) Margaret Rooney McNicholas passed away into eternal life on June 29, 2020 after 87 and a half wonderful years. She was born in West Philadelphia to John and Anna Rooney – the youngest of five children, a proud member of Transfiguration Catholic Church and a 1950 Graduate of West Catholic Girls High School where she was President of her Class. She married her best friend and love of her life Jim McNicholas in April of 1956 who preceded her in death in 2010. Her accomplishments were many but 54 years of marriage, six children, 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children were certainly top of the list. Margaret (or “Gram” as she was more commonly known) loved deeply and always put others first. She was a master psychologist, handwriting analyst and tax expert who always had an open door – an excellent entertainer and cook who made sure everyone was welcomed and well fed (with spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese and decadent desserts all serving as family favorites). Her kindness, humility and warmth were contagious – and as a dedicated Catholic, she led by example and taught her children the value of hard work and integrity at every turn. Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers that you do unto me…Mom took it to heart and action. Margaret is survived by her sister Marie Wilhere; her six children and their spouses Maryanne and Jim McFadden, Jim and Marypat McNicholas, Joe McNicholas, John and Margaret Mary McNicholas, Tom McNicholas, and Denise and Joe Carpenter; her 17 grandchildren Jimmy, Gina, John, Kevin, and Jenn McFadden, Ashley, Alexandra, and Connor McNicholas, John, Monica, Michael, Thomas, and Maria McNicholas, Joe, Jack, Lauren, and Quinn Carpenter; plus three great-grandchildren, Austin McFadden, Alaina and Emmy Duffy. She loved them all deeply, and her legacy will live on through her family and friends. Margaret, Mom, Gram – you will be sorely missed but not forgotten. May you rest in peace. Relatives and friends are invited to Marge’s viewing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA and to her Funeral Mass Friday, July 3, 2020 a 10:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Masks are to be worn to the viewing and the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.