1/1
Margaret S. Adamek
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1923 - 2020) Margaret S. Adamek, 97, of Aston died October 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Stephanie Wagner Adamek and resided in Essington before moving to her late residence in 1955. Margaret was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1941 and was employed by PNC Bank as a Personnel Officer for 44 years. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, where she was active in many activities including the Ladies Guild, CYO and the Christmas Bazaar. Most important to Margaret was her Catholic Faith and her loving family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Otto C. Adamek, Elsie A. Muehsam and Carl Adamek. Margaret is survived by her siblings, Marion W. Adamek and Richard Adamek; also, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Mass: 11AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
the Church of Saint Joseph
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
3551 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 494-3424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved