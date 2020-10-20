(1923 - 2020) Margaret S. Adamek, 97, of Aston died October 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Stephanie Wagner Adamek and resided in Essington before moving to her late residence in 1955. Margaret was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1941 and was employed by PNC Bank as a Personnel Officer for 44 years. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, where she was active in many activities including the Ladies Guild, CYO and the Christmas Bazaar. Most important to Margaret was her Catholic Faith and her loving family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Otto C. Adamek, Elsie A. Muehsam and Carl Adamek. Margaret is survived by her siblings, Marion W. Adamek and Richard Adamek; also, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Mass: 11AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com