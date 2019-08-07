|
Margaret S. McConnell passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Marge lived at Granite Farms Estates, Media, Pa. for 18 years. She grew up in the Kensington section of Philadelphia and lived in Springfield, Delaware County for 51 years. She was predeceased by her husband Norman W. McConnell, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage, and her son Norman D. McConnell. Marge is survived by her daughter Lynn Kirchhoff and her loving son in law Paul Kirchhoff and daughter in law Susan McConnell. Also steadfast family friends Lynne and LaVoy Briscoe and Mary Pollitt. Marge also had two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Marge and Norm helped to advance the careers of their grandchildren and were generous contributors to many causes. Marge retired from Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital Medical Records Department. She will always be remembered for her compassion, insight and her wonderful way of being inclusive with all she met. Internment is private.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019