1928-2019 Margaret T. “Mag” Smith Barnum, 91 of Aston, died November 19, 2019 at her home. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Byrne Smith and moved to her late residence 36 years ago. Margaret was a graduate of Notre Dame High School for Girls, class of 1946, was employed as an Admission’s Clerk for Sacred Heart Hospital for 25 years before retiring in 1994 and then worked for Surgical Associates at Crozer. Margaret was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, where she sang in the choir, and was a member of the Mother’s Club at Resurrection Parish. She was also a member of the Irish American Association and loved ceramics, shopping, decorating, Sea Isle and Cape May. Margaret enjoyed traveling and her many trips to Ireland with her husband. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, George J. Barnum, who died August 28, 2019; her daughter, Margaret T. “Peggy” Barnum, who died in 2009; and her sisters, Catherine Gildea and Alice Guiltinan. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Anne Dougherty (Edward) and Maureen O’Malley (Kevin); grandchildren, Sean Dougherty (Katie), Bridget Diveley (Ryan) and Moira O’Malley; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019