Margaret T. Tobin (nee Sweeney), “Peg”, age 90, a resident of Sharon Hill for 62 years, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at her son and daughter in law’s home in Media. Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Peg was a graduate of West Catholic High School. She loved spending time with her large family, especially at family celebrations and vacations. She also enjoyed dancing. After raising her children, she worked for Chilton Publishing Company in Radnor. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 33 years Thomas “Len” Tobin, youngest son John Patrick Tobin, and parents John and Helen Sweeney. Loving mother of Thomas (Debbie) Tobin Jr., Helen (Nick) Onofrio, Michael Tobin, Meg (Joe) Angelo, Suzanne (Bob) Elliott, Marianne (Charles) Leahan, and the late John (Gina) Tobin, cherished sister of John J. (Dolores) Sweeney Jr. and Mary Sweeney, cousin of Peggy (Bob) Fuss, sister in law of Betty Waldron and Fran Tobin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM on Tuesday, January 7th at St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 Viewing: 6-9 PM on Monday, January 6th at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036, and 9-9:45 AM on Tuesday at the church. Burial: St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 () would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020