Margaret T. "Peggy" Willoughby

Margaret T. "Peggy" Willoughby Obituary
Margaret “Peggy” T. Willoughby, 90, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a long time resident of Brookhaven, PA. She worked for many years at the Franklin Mint as an inspector and was an active member of Our Lady of Charity. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years George Willoughby; her parents Margaret and Larry Spence; her siblings Larry Spence and Anna Grandizio; and her son in law Bernie Carr. Margaret is survived by her children Terri Carr and Debra Lichman and her husband Joe; her grandchildren Jennifer Vo and her husband Tim, Joseph Lichman and his wife Jessica Taylor, and Erin Lichman; her great grandchildren Sadie and Boston Vo. Visitation: Monday 9:30-10:30 at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Funeral Mass Monday 11 am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019
