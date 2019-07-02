|
Margaret V. McCaffrey, age 89 of Holmes, Pa. peacefully passed away at home on June 30, 2019. She was a dedicated Nurse Assistant in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Secane Pa. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Thomas McCaffrey and is survived by her children; Penny McCaffrey, Thomas McCaffrey, and Rev. Joseph McCaffrey; also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 9:45 followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 5 Fatima Dr., Secane Pa. 19018. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls 1000 Lycoming St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19140.
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019