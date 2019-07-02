Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of Our Lady of Fatima
5 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Fatima
5 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
Margaret V. McCaffrey


1929 - 2019
Margaret V. McCaffrey Obituary
Margaret V. McCaffrey, age 89 of Holmes, Pa. peacefully passed away at home on June 30, 2019. She was a dedicated Nurse Assistant in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Secane Pa. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Thomas McCaffrey and is survived by her children; Penny McCaffrey, Thomas McCaffrey, and Rev. Joseph McCaffrey; also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 9:45 followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 5 Fatima Dr., Secane Pa. 19018. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls 1000 Lycoming St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19140.
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
