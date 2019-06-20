|
1942 - 2019 Margo V. Doss-Anderson,77, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on June 16, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 A.M.. Location; Hunt Irving Chapel, 2500 Concord Road, Chester Township, PA. Public Viewing hours 9 -11 A.M. at the chapel. Service will begin promptly at 11 A.M.. Interment: Haven Memorial Park, Chester Township, PA 19013 Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019