Marguerite Jean Taylor 80, of Chester, PA, passed away at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD September 22, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, raised in Morton, PA and lived her life in Chester, PA. She lovingly raised three children with her husband, Clyde Taylor, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was visiting their newest great-grandson in Maryland when she fell ill. Marguerite loved to travel, shop and cook for her family; and she especially loved the beaches of Atlantic City, NJ and Rehoboth Beach, DE. Marguerite was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chester, PA and sang with their Fellowship Choir. Marguerite was the daughter of the late Alma Taylor and she was preceded in death by her stepson, Clyde Potts. She is survived by her beloved husband, Clyde Taylor; daughter, Robin Jones; sons, Dwayne Taylor and Darryl Taylor; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Taylor; and sister, Louise Devlin; grandchildren, Chaunte Baxter (Robert), Edward Jones, Jr. (Cintia Pedone), Halle Jones (Deron Penn), Ashley Wilson, Clyde Potts, Jr., and Nishera Potts; great-grandchildren, La’Nya Baxter, Asiyah Duah, Mia Baxter, Ryan Baxter, Enzo Pedone, Sylas Potts and Greyson Penn; and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Saturday, October 5, 2019, with the viewing from 8-10 AM and the service following at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Chester Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019