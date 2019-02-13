|
Marguerite Y. “Peg” Hendrick, age 96, of Maris Grove, Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she moved to Drexel Hill where she graduated from Upper Darby High School. She and her husband raised their family in Brookhaven, PA. Peg served in the Navy during WWII. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church. After the death of her husband in 2009, Peg relocated to Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. She was active there belonging to the Linus Blanket Club. She also was a member of the Balalaika Orchestra and she enjoyed knitting and traveling. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Margaret Simboli, Peg is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Hendrick, and a daughter, Linda Peterman. She is survived by a daughter, Donna (James) Guzewski, a son-in-law, Brian Peterman, a brother, Joseph Simboli, 4 grandchildren, Jennifer and Rebecca, Christa and Cayla and 3 great grandchildren, Aven, Sakari and Nilani. A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-10AM at St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Rd., Gradyville, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment, Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church at the above address. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019