Long time Delaware County resident, Maria D. Forte, age 94, passed away on January 2, 2020 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville, Ohio. She was born on August 18, 1925 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania to Philip and Christina De Simone. She was born Maria Laura DeSimone but was known to all as Mary. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Thomas, her parents, a sister, Dorothy, a brother, Joseph and his wife Delores. She is survived by sons: Joseph, (Sheryl) of Circleville, Ohio and Thomas, (Miriam) of Columbus, Ohio, and a daughter Susan Nitroy, (Michael) of Barto, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by six grandsons, four great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters. She was a member of Our Lady of Charity Parish in Brookhaven and a life member of the Italian Heritage Association: Associazione Regionale Abruzzese of Delaware County. Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Bally, Pennsylvania with burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the National Center for Padre Pio, 111Barto Road, Barto, Pennsylvania 19504. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020