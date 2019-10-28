|
|
Maria DiNunno (nee Probst), age 86, of Garnet Valley and formerly of Media, passed on October 25, 2019. Wife of the late Delfino, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Novosedlik (Stephen); brothers, Franz and Werner Probst. Survived by her loving children; Anthony DiNunno (Kathleen), Steven DiNunno (Josette) and Christine Paolino (Guy); her sisters; Siglinde Vital and Hildegard Ortlieb, 11 cherished grandchildren; Mark, Matthew, Elizabeth, Emily, Hillary, Nicholas, Amanda, Luke, Lauren, Anthony and McKenzie and 3 great-grandchildren; Connor, Maria and Patrick. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thurs. Oct. 31st, 9:30-10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019