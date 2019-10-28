Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria DiNunno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Probst) DiNunno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria (Probst) DiNunno Obituary
Maria DiNunno (nee Probst), age 86, of Garnet Valley and formerly of Media, passed on October 25, 2019. Wife of the late Delfino, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Novosedlik (Stephen); brothers, Franz and Werner Probst. Survived by her loving children; Anthony DiNunno (Kathleen), Steven DiNunno (Josette) and Christine Paolino (Guy); her sisters; Siglinde Vital and Hildegard Ortlieb, 11 cherished grandchildren; Mark, Matthew, Elizabeth, Emily, Hillary, Nicholas, Amanda, Luke, Lauren, Anthony and McKenzie and 3 great-grandchildren; Connor, Maria and Patrick. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thurs. Oct. 31st, 9:30-10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now