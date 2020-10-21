1/1
Maria Imbrogno Piccione
Maria Imbrogno Piccione, beloved wife and mother, left this world surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul L. Imbrogno and Theresa (Macconi). Maria grew up in Rutledge but lived 33 years in Middletown. She was co-owner of Roy Tweedy’s Old Fashion butcher shop, which her father and Roy Tweedy established 60 years ago when she was only 3 years old. Along with her mother she created “Mom and Maria’s” homemade prepared foods, which added to the abundant selection at Roy Tweedy’s. She will also be remembered for her beautiful decorated cakes and delicious soups. She will be remembered for her kind and loving way. She loved spending time in the Pocono Mountains, also spending time with her many friends and family. Survived by her loving husband John of 41 years, her children Anthony (Tony) and her daughter Angela. Also, her cat Printz, grand doggies Face and Sonny and grand cat Annie. Also, many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. She was the sister to Theresa Carrafa and Paula Speight. Please join us for her viewing Monday, October 26th at the church of Saint John Chrysostom, in Wallingford from 6pm-8pm as well as Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:15am followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30am, interment at the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple, PA. Due to current circumstances face masks and social distancing is required in the church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
