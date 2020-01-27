Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Maria L. Gale

Maria L. Gale passed away on January 17, 2020 at Saint Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, PA 14 days short of her 94th birthday.
Daughter of William and Catherine Rockwell of West Philadelphia, Maria was loving wife for 69 years of the late Frank J. Gale, mother of five children, Kathy Rogers, Anne Marie Frankenberger, Jeannie Mansfield, Thomas Gale and the late Robert Gale,; grandmother of six, and great grandmother of seven. Of Maria's four siblings, she is survived by her sister Angelica Marie Rockwell of the Immaculate Heart community.
Maria was an avid reader and writer. Active in her faith, she composed liturgical materials for national publication while working with the local laity as writer and, with Frank, liturgical coach. Maria enjoyed a wide range of interests and particularly enjoyed conversation with friends and neighbors.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday Feb 1, 10:00AM, Saint Anne's Retirement Community Chapel, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA.
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020
