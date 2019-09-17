Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
SS Peter and Paul Cemetery
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Messina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria L. Panichelli Messina


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria L. Panichelli Messina Obituary
Maria L. Panichelli Messina, born May 24, 1946 of Upper Darby, died Jan. 17, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Upper Darby to the late Michael and Philomena Montone Panichelli, Maria lived her entire life in Delaware County. Survived by her daughter, Shannon L. Messina; dear cousins, Jo-Ann Husk, her husband William and their son William and Robert Montone, his wife Helene and their son Matthew. Graveside Service Wednesday, September 25 at 11 am at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Broomall. Those attending are asked to meet outside the chapel at 10:45 am for procession to the grave. Aldworth Funeral Home. David A. Cericola Jr, F.D. All inquiries please call (610)304-3349.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now