|
|
Maria L. Panichelli Messina, born May 24, 1946 of Upper Darby, died Jan. 17, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Upper Darby to the late Michael and Philomena Montone Panichelli, Maria lived her entire life in Delaware County. Survived by her daughter, Shannon L. Messina; dear cousins, Jo-Ann Husk, her husband William and their son William and Robert Montone, his wife Helene and their son Matthew. Graveside Service Wednesday, September 25 at 11 am at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Broomall. Those attending are asked to meet outside the chapel at 10:45 am for procession to the grave. Aldworth Funeral Home. David A. Cericola Jr, F.D. All inquiries please call (610)304-3349.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 20, 2019