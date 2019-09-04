|
|
1963-2019 Maria Louise Pascale Blessington, 56, of Wallingford died August 31, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Upland, she was the daughter of Domenic C. and Eileen Grant Pascale, and resided in Folsom before moving to her late residence 21 years ago. Maria is a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1981 and Millersville University, class of 1985, where she earned a BS in French. She taught French briefly at Ridley and at Upper Darby School District for several years. Most recently, Maria cared for young children at Trinity Cooperative Day Nursery School in Swarthmore. She was a member of St. John Chrysostom R.C. Church and loved cooking, baking, reading, being a crafter, caring for Mitzi her cat, and was an avid Eagles fan. Above all else was her love for her husband and her children. Maria was a loving, caring, generous wife, mother, cousin, sister, niece and friend. She ferociously battled Ovarian Cancer for several years with dignity and grace. Maria was loved by many, and will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, William D. Blessington; her children, William P. Blessington and Chloe P. Blessington; her siblings, Domenic J. Pascale (Virginia), William L. Pascale (Sharon) and Andrea R. Oliva (Mark); her nieces and nephews, Domenic C. 2nd, Rachel and Ellie Pascale, Anthony J. and Frances M. Pascale, Jessica Lynne P. Lunsford (Jason), and Sean and Rebecca Oliva; her great niece and nephew, Nolan G. and Amelia L. Lunsford; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins on the Pascale and Grant side of the family. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. John Chrysostom R.C. Church, 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Visitation: 9:00-10:00 AM Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research, https://give.ocrahope.org/fund raiser/2177023 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019