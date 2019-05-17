|
Maria E. McNamara (nee Pergolini) 52 of Ridley Twp., Morton, PA, died Wednesday May 15, 2019 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Geraldine (Moore) Pergolini and the late Julius Pergolini. Maria lived in Morton for the last 16 years coming from SW Philadelphia. Maria was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a Dental Hygienist and a member of ADHA. She was a loving and caring mother who was devoted to her family. She was known for her commitment to always showing up especially on the lacrosse field. She fought for many years with courage, grace and dignity until the lord called her home. Survived by her daughters Carly Christina McNamara and Shea Elena McNamara along with Kevin McNamara, Siblings: Christina (Pete) Pergolini - Pajil, John (Jeannie) Pergolini and Robert (Davina) DeMark. Also survived by her cousin, Tina Ryan, Stepmother, Laura Bretone and an enormous community of family, friends and loved ones. Visitation Monday from 6-9 pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA and Tuesday from 9-10:15am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Amosland Road, Morton, PA. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. On-line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 18, 2019