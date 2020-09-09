Maria Sideris Chapis, daughter of Avgerinos and Calliope Sideris of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Maria graduated from Moravian College in 1948 with her BA in English augmented by Masters coursework in Psychology enabling her to teach at McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA. Pursuantly, she worked over a decade with the Norristown Literacy Council, initially tutoring disadvantaged youths in English as a Second Language and subsequently as Director. She was an accomplished artist displaying many pieces in galleries and commercial venues, remaining engaged and intellectually curious throughout her long and independent life. She enjoyed reading, discussing social issues, and admired people who devoted themselves to making the world a better place, as she herself did. Through her love of education and charitable work she inspired many in her family to pursue careers in education and healthcare to continue her legacy. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony J Chapis of West Chester, Pennsylvania and her brother Homer Sideris of Warsaw, Indiana and is survived by sons Andrew of West Chester, PA, Gary of Mendham, NJ and John of Lancaster, PA, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three daughters in law, and many loving nieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully, is deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Friends and family are welcome to attend her viewing 8:30am Saturday at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd, Broomall, Pa 19008. Her funeral service will follow at 9am. Interment; Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Literacy Council of Norristown 113 E. Airy Street Norristown, PA 19401.



