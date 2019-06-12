|
|
Maria Theresa Ceraso, age 81, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019 at her home in Eddystone. She was born August 2, 1937 and lived most of her life in Chester, PA. Maria graduated from Chester High School in 1955 and worked for Bell Telephone in Philadelphia for several years. In 1958, she married Charles Calabro and together they had a son, Jimmy Calabro, with whom she stayed home to raise until he was 3 years old. Maria returned back to work in the Banking industry where she worked for 40 years before retiring from Fidelity Bank at age 65. She loved keeping her home organized and well decorated. She was an excellent cook and loved the beach, going out to dinners, shopping, and playing cards with family and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her parents James and Lenora Ceraso; her brother James Ceraso, and her beloved son Jimmy Calabro. Survivors: sister: Jean Wittrock; sister-in-law: Sharon Ceraso; niece: Gina Henry; nephews: Joseph Wittrock, Jeffrey, Stephen, and Michael Ceraso; cousin: Victor Kasarsky, who was like a second son to Maria and was always there for her; and many cousins, relatives, and friends. Visitation: Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the at and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019