Marian (Mally) Bonawitz Boorse 93
The Lord took Marian home with him on January 2, 2020 in Ocean View, NJ.
Marian was born in Dauphin. PA, September 10, 1926. She was one of seven daughters born to Earl Franklin and Cordella Spotts Bonawitz: Evelyn Yett, Esther Marion, Pat Koppenhaver-Keenan, Geraldine Beale-Jarret, Gertrude Olsen, all deceased, one daughter Earlene Short- Deputy remains living.
Marian graduated from Glen-Nor High School class of 1944. She was soloist with the James Gemm Swing Band, runner up to Sosa Beauty Queen, typist for yearbook and member of the drama club.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Boorse, May 10, 1947 with 66 happy years together. The Lord blessed them with four children, a daughter Constance Boorse Broderick (Patrick) and three sons Sam III, Woody Boorse (Diane), Jeff Boorse (Terry) and Scott Boorse (Jennifer).
The Lord doubly blessed them with 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Marian had an awesome singing career as a member of several local singing groups and churches taking part in operettas, concerts and cantatas. She performed in the USO during WWII, and was a special soloist at many weddings. Mally loved the Lord and knew Him as her Saviour. She was very thankful for the Lord blessing her and she praised and honored Him with her singing.
Marian was a fantastic seamstress, an excellent cook, Girl Scout Leader, Circle Den Mother and leader of Pioneer Girls Club at Folcroft Church.
Marian passed at the Ocean View Rehabilitation Center at Autumn Lake.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 101 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020