|
|
Marian Cirigliano, 86, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019 at Maris Grove, Glen Mills, PA. Born in Chester, she resided in Brookhaven for 52 years before moving to Maris Grove 7 years ago. Marian was an Administrative Assistant at a number of Penn Delco schools for over 30 years. She was also a member of Our Lady of Charity Church. Marian was a kind hearted genuine woman, a “Female version of Mr. Rogers”. She loved deeply and her kindness came with no agenda. She was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Dominic Cirigliano. Marian is survived by her loving son Dr. Mike Cirigliano (Elisabeth); her brother Eneo “Paul” Sacco (Julie); and her grandchildren Nicholas and Amy. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30 at the church. Burial Immaculate Heart, Linwood, PA, 19061. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019