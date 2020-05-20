Marian Fisher, age 89 of Garnet Valley, PA passed on May 15, 2020 at home. Born in Chester, PA, she resided for the past 15 years in Garnet Valley, previously residing in Upper Chichester and Ridley Park. Marian was an International Relations manager for Westinghouse. She was an active member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Women’s Club. She enjoyed traveling especially with her sister and daughter, spending time with her friends and loved reading and solving puzzles. In addition to her parents, Alexander N. and Margaret Beard Schmidenberg, Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas Fisher who passed in 2002, 3 siblings, Alexander Schmidenberg, Margaret Sakers and Anne Schmidenberg who passed as an infant.. She is survived by 2 children, Barbara (Dennis M. Daley) Fisher and Louis N. Fisher, sister, Nancy (William A.) Nash, brother in law and wife, Lou (Joann) Piscitelli, 2 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment will be determined at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.