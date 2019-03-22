|
1931~2019 Marian Mary Snell, “Skeets” (nee Gallo), age 88, formerly of Darby, PA, on March 20, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Sheppard Snell. Survived by her adoring children Sheppard and Rose Cramer (Joe). Her brother Michael Gallo (Marian). Step-grandchildren, Joey, Kevin, Chelsea, Nick and David; and her late dog Romeo. Marian was a hardworking, loving mother who lost her husband at a young age. She was a longtime cook at St. Cyril’s rectory, and was very active at the Darby Swim Club during the pool years. Marian was a proud American who loved her country and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, ALL IN CHURCH, Tuesday, March 26th, 9:00am-9:45am, Funeral Mass to follow 10:00am, at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery, Collingdale, PA 19023. Contributions may be in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. https://www.alz.org/nj/donate would be appreciated. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019