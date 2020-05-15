Marianne Anderson (nee Musser), 81, of Drexel Hill, PA, died May 13, 2020 at Lankenau Hospital. Born and raised in Lansdowne, she was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School. Marianne was a loving wife, mom and grammy, always attending sporting events, dance recitals and no amusement ride was too daunting for her to tackle. She enjoyed shopping trips to Florida while Gordon golfed and bus trips from Vermont to Branson. Summers in Ocean City and walking the Boards were favorite pastimes. Survivors: include her husband of 60 years, Gordon, children, Sheri Anderson, Debbee (Bob) Hammett, Gordon (Linda) Anderson, Jr., grandchildren, Kimmy, Bobby, Alex, Ashley, Christopher and Caitlyn. Private Funeral Service will be Tues. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington. A public memorial will be announced. Contributions to Alzheimer/Dementia, 3900 Market St., Phila 19106, preferred. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.