Marianne Rizzo

Marianne D. Rizzo (nee McCracken), age 80, formerly of Eddystone, PA, passed away on September 9, 2020. Survived by her children, James “Jimmy” Rizzo (Paul) and Kimberly Rizzo (Stuart), her grandchildren whom she adored, Mitch and Jake Bracke, great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Carson, her siblings, Frances “Butch” McCracken (MaryAnn), William “Buddy” McCracken (Judy), and Veronica “Ronnie” Puliti, her beloved Great Uncle “Spokey” Orio, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marianne was a lover of puzzle books and game shows. She loved to travel, especially to the beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, September 18th 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 12 p.m. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net