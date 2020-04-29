|
|
Marianne W. Gastner, 87, went home to be with her Lord on April 23, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1932 the daughter of the late Byron E. Todd and Geraldine (nee Ayers) Todd. She was married to Frank Gastner for 57 years and is survived by her five children: Rick Gastner, Cynthia Mather, Jim Gastner, Russell Gastner and Kristen Lloyd-Wood. She was a grandmother of ten and a great grandmother of seven. Beyond wife and mother, Marianne worked or volunteered at various non-profits: YMCA, a domestic violence shelter, the Tyler Arboretum to name a few and was frequently involved in responding to her local community’s needs as they arose. She was a woman of faith and was active in her church from a young age, traveling with her missionary grandparents to Mexico as a teenager. Over her life, she served God by teaching Bible studies, Sunday School, running Vacation Bible schools, and leading small groups. Her creativity knew no bounds. She started a flower arranging business, was an avid gardener, seamstress, and in her later years a prolific quilter. She was a good friend. Always there with a casserole, a shoulder to lean on, a plan or even a prayer as life slipped away. Spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, being with friends and quilting all brought her joy. But her happiest place was the beach. To sit by the ocean and soak up the sun was what she imagined heaven to be like. And now she knows. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only Mrs. Gastner’s children will be attending the interment. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later, Covid-19-free time. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to: savethechildren.org www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2020