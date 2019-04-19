|
Marie Ainsworth (nee Mack), 80, of Aston, died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 18, after a brief illness. Raised in Chester and Woodlyn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Mack. She attended Our Lady of Peace School in Milmont Park and graduated from Notre Dame High School, Moylan. A homemaker, she resided in Aston since 1970. Survived by her husband Donald J. Sr..; siblings Bonnie Butler, Dolores Logan, James Mack and Connie Kasarsky; children Donald J. Jr. (Christine), Robert (Pam) and Diane Ferrie (Tom); grandchildren Colin Ainsworth and Alexandra, Abigail and Patrick Ferrie; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9-10:15 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 and Burial at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road, Springfield. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019