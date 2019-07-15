Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Marie Anne "Rie" Berbee Obituary
Marie "Rie" Anne Berbee, age 71 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on July 13, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Chester and raised in Woodlyn, PA, she resided for the past 12 years in Garnet Valley, PA, previously residing in N. Wilmington, DE. Rie was an administrative assistant for Scott Paper Co. for 24 years, afterwards working for Chase Manhattan Bank for 22 years retiring in 2010. She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA class of 1965. Rie enjoyed going to the casino, loved to watch game shows and in her earlier years she was an usherette at the opening of the Veterans Stadium. In addition to her parents, John Jr. and Marie Melnyczuk Doyle, Rie is preceded in death by her husband, Harry P. Berbee who passed in 2004. She is survived by 3 siblings, John J. III (Evelyn) Doyle, Karen J. (Frank) Chisholm and Charles J. Doyle, fiance', Jack Evans, her furry companion"Eddie". Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. A visitation will be held on Tuesday 6-8PM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA and Wednesday 10-10:45AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE followed by an 11AM funeral mass. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to of Philadelphia (www.arthritis.org) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on July 15, 2019
