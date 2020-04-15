Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie D'Ambrosio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Beadle D'Ambrosio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Beadle D'Ambrosio Obituary
Marie Beadle D’Ambrosio, age 65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Easter, April 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark, her children Kristin Pulcinella (Matt) of Chadds Ford, Mark (Kristy) of Newtown Square, Philip (Emily) of Bryn Mawr and Luke (Kelly Curry) of Springfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Molly, Ryan, Cole and Jake and siblings, Catherine Ferry (Paul), Joanne Taylor, James Beadle (Geri), Margaret Hamill (Dan), Anne Moore (Tom), Robert Beadle(Angela) and sister-in-law, Regina Fasciocco. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Elizabeth Dempsey Beadle, siblings Elizabeth Ellen, William and Richard and a brother-in-law, Jay Taylor. Due to the COVID19 crisis her services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Marie’s memory may be made to Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology, PC, Cancer Center, Suite G4, 500 Evergreen Drive, Glen Mills, PA 19342. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -