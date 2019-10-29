Home

Marie D. Teti

Marie D. Teti Obituary
Marie D. Teti, 106, of Upper Darby, PA on October 25, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Camillo and Grazia Teti. Loving sister of Camilla, Hank and the late Joseph, Connie, Lucy, Eleanor, Jennie, Rita and Grace Teti. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Marie was a 1932 graduate of West Catholic and was a board member for the Alumni Association. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday Nov. 4, 2019 9:30am Church of St. Laurence, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 and to her Funeral Mass, 10:30am in the Church. Int. Calvary Cemetery. (Arr. O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019
