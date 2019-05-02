Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Marie E. (Hewson) Boykin

Marie E. (Hewson) Boykin Obituary
Marie E. Boykin (nee Hewson), 100 years of age, of Darby, PA, formerly of Secane, PA, passed away on March 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine “Kit” Hewson (nee Magee). Marie had been employed as a Ceramist and Artist with PAL Studios in Philadelphia, PA. Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Lee Boykin, Jr. and her sister, Ethel O’Malley. She is survived by her loving daughter, Catherine M. Boykin (Walter M. Morris, Jr.); her grandson, William M. Boykin Morris (Katlyn Morris) and her great-grandsons, Connor and Owen Morris. Also survived by her sister, Catherine H. Fahringer and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Avenue, Primos, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations for scholarship assistance may be made to the West Philadelphia Catholic Girls Alumnae Association, P.O. Box, Broomall, PA 19008. Arrangements: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019
