Marie E. Giffin, 88, of Upper Darby, passed away on May 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Dinafo and Eleanor (nee Marano) Perri and beloved wife of the late Robert Giffin. Survivors: Her daughter, Kathleen Adorante (Paul), of Broomall; son, Joseph Giffin (Rosaleen), of Upper Darby]; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Robert Mangano (Charlene); sister-in-law, Lori Dinafo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Louis Dinafo. Funeral services: Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Memorial service at a later date. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne Memorial Contributions: Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com Funeral arrangements: The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.