Marie E. Koster, age 88 of Broomall, formerly of Philadelphia, passed on December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Josephine (nee Hagele) and Henry J. Koster and sister of the late Charlie (nee late Nancy), late John Koster and her sister-in-law, the late Janet Koster. Survived by her sister, Betty Koster; her brother, Bob Koster and several nieces and nephews. Marie was an active member of St. Pius X Church, and with St. Pius X Bingo and went on many lovely trips with them. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, Dec. 12th, 10-10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2019