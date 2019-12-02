Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Marie E. Koster Obituary
Marie E. Koster, age 88 of Broomall, formerly of Philadelphia, passed on December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Josephine (nee Hagele) and Henry J. Koster and sister of the late Charlie (nee late Nancy), late John Koster and her sister-in-law, the late Janet Koster. Survived by her sister, Betty Koster; her brother, Bob Koster and several nieces and nephews. Marie was an active member of St. Pius X Church, and with St. Pius X Bingo and went on many lovely trips with them. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, Dec. 12th, 10-10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2019
