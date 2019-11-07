|
|
Marie E. Landers Creedon, 90, of Trainer passed away peacefully at home on November 5th, 2019. She was born in Upland and raised in Linwood, Pa where she attended Holy Saviour School and later went on to graduate from Notre Dame High School with the class of 1947. She was a library assistant at Widener University for 11 years before retiring in 1997. Mrs. Creedon was a member of St. John Fisher Church and a former member of Holy Saviour and Resurrection of Our Lord churches where she was active in the women’s clubs, boy and girl scouts and various parish organizations. At Holy Saviour, she was a member of the helping hands ministry and volunteered in the school library. She was also a member of St. John’s on the Hill Senior Club. She was predeceased by her husband, William M. Creedon (1978); daughter, Kathleen Creedon Walls (2000); grandson, Brent M. Creedon (2009); son-in-law, Ralph Bingnear (2012); parents, Arthur and Adrienne Landers. She is survived by her sons, W. Michael Creedon (Mary Ann), David Creedon, Thomas Creedon (Linda), Kevin Creedon (Angelita); daughters, Teresa A. Bingnear, and Joan Hoffman (Roger); son-in-law, Daniel Walls; sister, Adrienne Landers King; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 11th at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church in Marcus Hook. Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Sunday evening from 5-7pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home,1459 Market St. Linwood, PA and on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to Kathleen Walls Memorial Fund, 1900 N. Providence rd. Media, Pa 19063 or Cardinal O’Hara Brent Creedon Scholarship Fund 1701 S. Sproul Rd. Springfield, Pa 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2019