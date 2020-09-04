Marie Elizabeth Zakorchemny (nee Miller), 90, of Aston, died at April 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Delta, Pa, She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary McGinness Miller and resided in Chester before moving to her late residence 51 years ago. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Zakorchemny, Sr. and her Brother, Bernard Miller, Jr. Marie is survived by her sons, Michael Zakorchemny, Sr. (Deborah), Walter T. Zakorchemny (Karen), Joseph Zakorchemny, Jr. (Catherine), her Grand Children and Great Grand Children. Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd, Aston, Pa on September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM. Masks are required in the Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Church of St. Joseph or a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory.



