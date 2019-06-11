Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
More Obituaries for Marie McAlpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Chattin McAlpin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie F. Chattin McAlpin Obituary
1940-2019 Marie F. Chattin McAlpin, 79, of Ridley Park died June 7, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of Murrell Dobbins Vocational-Technical School, class of 1958. She was predeceased by her son, Francis Robert “Frank” McAlpin, and brother, Robert Chattin. Marie is survived by her husband, Francis X. “Fran” McAlpin; daughter, Patty Dougherty (Joe); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; also, two nieces, one nephew and cousins. Funeral Service: 10:30 AM Friday at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial: Montrose Cemetery www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019
