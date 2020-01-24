Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
208 Milmont Avenue
Folsom, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
208 Milmont Avenue
Folsom, PA
View Map
Marie F. Murphy Obituary
1922-2020 Marie F. Murphy, age 95, of Folsom, died January 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, to the late Francis Xavier McBrearty and Anna Marie (nee Weinmann), Marie grew up in southwest Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic Girls High School in 1942. Marie attended Pierce Junior College and was employed by the OPA (Office of Price Administration) during WWII. She met and married Thomas Francis Murphy, a WWII Veteran. Marie was predeceased by her husband Thomas Sr., and her son Thomas Jr. Survived by her children Michael (Eileen), and John (Helen) Murphy, and Diane Jackson (Herb). Grandchildren Lauren, Michael, and Jessica. Great Grandchildren John, Sloane and Meade. Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation Thursday Jan. 30, from 9:30-10:15 in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 208 Milmont Avenue Folsom, 19033. Mass at 10:30 am, Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery Yeadon, Pa. Donations to . Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020
