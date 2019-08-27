|
|
1932-2019 Marie G. Allen Hyland, 87, of Ridley Park, died August 26, 2019 at Cooper Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Caroline Beck Allen and resided in S.W. Philadelphia before moving to her late residence 61 years ago. Marie was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls, class of 1950, where she was an Office Aide and played softball. Marie was employed for many years by the Borough of Ridley Park as a Crossing Guard. She was a member of the Church of St. Madeline, Sodality, a volunteer at church and as a School Aide. Marie was an avid bowler and a member of the Ridley Park Seniors. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence J. Hyland, who died July 5, 2006; her son, Lawrence J. Hyland, MD (Susan Fisher Hyland); and her siblings, Patricia Helmandollar, Mary Lou Lauer, William Allen and Robert Allen. Marie is survived by her children, Steven Hyland (Joanne), Timothy Hyland (Eileen), Daniel Hyland, Christopher Hyland (Gianna), Michael Hyland (Colleen), James Hyland (Maria); her siblings, Caroline Williams and Michael Allen (Linda); and 16 grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 1:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Visitation: 10:30 AM -12:15 PM Saturday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the above church or the Ridley Park Athletic Club. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019