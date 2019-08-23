|
Marie G. Diem, 79 of Lafayette Hill (formerly West Philadelphia, Folcroft and Swarthmore) passed away August 21, 2019 at Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill. She was born July 29, 1940 in Philadelphia to the late Robert & Catherine (Martin) Diem, stepdaughter to the late John D. Gallagher and sister to the late Christopher Diem. Marie was a 1958 graduate of West Catholic High for Girls, volunteered at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church in Swarthmore and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Marie is a retiree of the Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for many years. After that, she was a Crossing Guard for the children in Ridley Township. Marie is survived by her loving cousins, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Monday Aug. 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the auditorium of Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Shriners Hospital, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140; Attention: Development Dept. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 24, 2019